Android 11’s neat new power menu offers smart home integration

Google has pushed back the Android 11 public beta launch again, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t seeing new features emerge from other sources.

XDA Developers has unearthed what looks to be the final design for the new power menu in the forthcoming major Android update, which is accessible when users long press the handset’s power button.

What’s perhaps most interesting is the integration with smart home gadgets that could enable quick control of compatible gadgets without having to enter the Google Home app itself.

So, for example, you could switch all of the lights off within a couple of taps rather than delving into the home automation app. Screenshots posted by the site reveal that the current temperature of the thermostat while showing live feeds of any cameras you may have in the home.

It also appears that the brightness of smart lights will be directly adjustable using the quick control settings. Users will, it seems, be able to customise what appears in the menu too.

There’s also quick access to the Google Pay payment method as well as the ability to take a screenshot, power off the phone, restart the phone or access emergency information.

The information was discovered within the new Controls API for Android 11, which is currently in the hands of developers. You can see the latest version of the new power menu in the video below:

It’s likely Google would have showcased this feature at the beta launch event this week, but that’s no longer taking place due to the ongoing civil unrest in the United States.

The Android Developers Twitter account confirmed this weekend: “We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We’ll be back with more on Android 11, soon.”

