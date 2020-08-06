Android 11 is almost ready as Google releases final beta

The long journey to Android 11 is almost complete as Google has launched the final beta for this year’s major operating system update.

This is the third beta Google has launched this year and the last before the company rolls out the completed version to consumers and device makers in the next couple of months.

Android 11 Beta 3 is a release candidate, which means Google is done with adding the new features and will focus on minor bug fixes from now on.

Pixel device owners will be the first to get the new update, with Google promising support from the Pixel 2 and up. The new Pixel 4a will be among those handsets and we’re assuming the Pixel 5 will ship with Android 11 out of the box in October.

The Silicon Valley giant says “this beta is focused on helping developers put the finishing touches on their apps as they prepare for Android 11, including the official API 30 SDK and build tools for Android Studio.”

Google says there are some bugs still to be squashed, such as a crashing camera app and an issue with display auto rotation, but we’re sure they’ll be eradicated before the final release.

It has been a strange release cycle for Android 11 thanks largely to the cancellation of Google I/O back in May. The conference usually sees the new OS detailed in full, but was absent from the calendar this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Plans to reveal new features were delayed further by the civil unrest over racial inequality in the United States with Google saying it didn’t feel the time was right to talk new features.

Those new features include chat bubbles, distinct chat notifications, dark mode scheduling, screen recording, call recording, a privacy settings revamp and better motion sensing tech. We’re excited to take the completed version for a spin on the new Pixel 4a.

