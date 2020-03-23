A new feature spotted in the Developer Preview version of Android 11 has hinted that it might soon be possible to make adjustments to picture-in-picture inset windows.

Picture-in-picture allows you to use one app in a small window while another is open; for example, you can play YouTube videos or read messages in this manner, ensuring that you can multitask effectively. But a problem can arise because the windows can be simply too small to really appreciate the content.

Fortunately, XDA Developers reports that this could change soon, as there’s evidence in the Developer Preview version of Android 11 that OEMs will allow users to resize the inset windows by dragging it with their finger.

This isn’t the first feature we’ve heard is making its way over to Android 11; already there are plenty of rumours fluttering around.

For starters we could see a tweak to Dark Mode that lets you schedule when it starts and stops during the day so that you don’t have to do so manually.

Another rumoured new feature is “scrolling screenshots”; these have been possible on many Android phones for some time thanks to OEMs, allowing users to capture longer sections of their screen than just the section currently visible, but until now the ability has not been included in stock Android software.

A feature somewhat similar to picture-in-picture is called Chat Bubbles; we expected this feature to join Android 10, allowing users to open message notifications in a smaller window while browsing apps, but its conspicuous absence means its likely to land with the next iteration instead.

None of Android 11’s new features look to be revolutionary at this point, and that’s perhaps no surprise seeing as we are still months away from its expected launch. However, Android 10 similarly failed to deliver many major new changes to the interface, so we may just be due another minor facelift from Google’s new OS this year as well.

