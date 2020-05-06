Android 11 beta release pushed back after Google I/O cancellation

Google has decided to push back the release of the first Android 11 beta. Originally due to land in the middle of this month, Android 11 beta one will instead be unveiled on June 3.

Google quietly posted a video on YouTube this week, titled: ‘Join us for #Android11: The Beta Launch Show!’

The headache-inducing video explains that, were it not for the spread of coronavirus, the first Android 11 beta would have launched on May 12, at the opening keynote of Google I/O 2020 at Google HQ’s Shoreline Amphitheater. That’s where we had expected to meet the Pixel 4a too.

The physical event was cancelled when everyone started to realise just how serious the coronavirus outbreak was, with Google saying it would move the show online. However, in March the company decided against holding the event at all.

The first Android 11 beta release will instead be treated to its own standalone live stream, which will kick off at 11am ET, which is 4pm BST, on Wednesday, June 3.

“There’ll be news, updates, and announcements on connectivity, controls, safety, security, productivity, accessibility and a whole bunch of other stuff we’re not ready to tell you about yet,” the voiceover explains. You can sign up for updates here.

There will also be a Q&A segment with Android VP Dave Burke and senior director of product management Stephanie Cuthbertson, and you can submit questions on Twitter using the hashtag #AskAndroid.

There will be three Android 11 beta releases, and the finished article will be released in Q3 − that is, at some point during the three months spanning the start of July and the end of September.

Numerous Android 11 features have been revealed in the developer previews, including scrolling screenshots, dark mode scheduling, a screen recording function, and better motion senses.

WWDC, which is Apple’s version of Google I/O, will take place online on June 22.

