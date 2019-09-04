Android 10 unlocks a brilliant new Pixel 3a feature

Android 10 is currently rolling out on Google Pixel phones, but for users of the Pixel 3a handsets, there’s even better news.

The latest version of Google’s mobile operating system brings true dual-SIM support to the second-tier handsets released earlier this year.

Google isn’t shouting from the rooftops about this one, but those users with Android 10 installed can now use two networks at the same time.

None of the other handsets in the range have been afforded this ability despite the Pixel 2 and 3 phones also containing the same single SIM slot and support for digital eSIMs.

While those users rocking a Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL phone can now select the default networks for making calls using data and sending texts with both SIMs active, owners of the earlier devices must still switch between the networks completely.

This quirk makes the Pixel 3a range even more useful for those users who travel a lot between countries, or others who want to keep their business and personal lines running on the same handset.

Droid-Life was the first to spot the new Pixel 3a feature using the T-Mobile network for the traditional SIM and Google Fi for the eSIM. Judging from the screenshots posted below, set up looks pretty easy, while it’s also really easy to switch between the default settings.

For instance, you can select Calls Preference, SMS preference and Data Preference to pick the specific network, or choose to be asked every time before you make a call, etc.

On a Pixel phone support page, Google explains: “If you have a Pixel 3a, you can use two SIMs on your Pixel phone, one physical SIM card and one eSIM. You can choose which SIM to use for which action, like messaging or calling. This option is called Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS).

“DSDS and eSIM work with some mobile carriers. To see if they’ll work with your phone, check with your mobile carrier.”

