Android 10 is rolling out to Google Pixel phones now

Google has made it official. Android 10 is rolling out to all generations of the Pixel phones today; Tuesday September 3.

This roll out date has been relatively clear for the last week, following word from Google support staff and leaks from Canadian networks. Now Google has rubber stamped the Android 10 release date for Pixel phones, while the sparsely-owned Essential Phone and the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro are also reportedly receiving the update on day one.

The bigger news might be Google’s vow that more handsets beyond the homegrown Pixel devices could be in line to receive the update before the end of the year.

In the blog post, Android VP of engineering Dave Burke said: “Android 10 begins rolling out to Pixel phones today, and we’re working with our partners to launch and upgrade devices to Android 10 this year.”

Related: How to install Android 10 right now

Google didn’t specify any of the handsets in line for the update by the end of the year, but it’s likely the phones the company has been working with on the Android 10 public beta. It’s likely the key players will announce their own plans for updating Android handsets in the coming weeks and months.

In the meantime, Google lists a bunch of phones and tablets that will be getting Android 10 at some point. The Galaxy S10, LG V50 ThinQ, Oppo Reno and their 5G extensions are listed, while the Moto G7, OnePlus 6T and Sony Xperia 1 also get a shout out.

While one of the main incentives to buy a Pixel phone has always been a major selling point for those handsets; other Android users are often forced to wait in the wings for months and even years for the latest version of Android.

Related: Android 10 features

That’s compared to the launch of iOS 13 in the next couple of weeks, which will roll out to the vast majority of iPhone users on day one.

If you’ve forgotten the key Android 10 (formerly Android Q) features; here’s the TL;DR. There’s a new system-wide dark mode, improved gesture navigation scheme, full support for foldable phones, and a Focus Mode to stop certain apps disturbing us. Google is also improving notifications and adding some new privacy controls.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More