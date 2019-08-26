Android 10 (née Q) release date spewed by Google support staff

We know Android 10 will be the name (may the dessert nomenclature rest in peace) and now we’ve got our first idea of when the next major mobile operating system, update will officially arrive.

The OS formerly known as Android Q could be released to the existing Pixel devices on September 3, according to a couple of Google customer support employees. PhoneArena got the comments from the support staff, presumably while posing as Android phone customers, seemingly adding a little more credibility to the reports.

One of the support staff said: “I would like to inform you that the Android Q will be rolled out to the devices from September 3 2019.” Another added: “Rolling out of Android Q would be Sept 3, 2019.”

If accurate, that would put the launch less than eight days away, and it’d come just one day before the IFA tech show kicks off in Berlin, Germany.

Putting two and two together to make five, this would hint at the first Android 10 phones being revealed during the annual European tech showcase.

We know Motorola is likely to launch the Android One-based Moto One Zoom at IFA. Its parent company Lenovo is going to be there, as is fellow Chinese firm Huawei. We’re expecting to see phone launches from LG, Nokia and Sony at the show too.

Could one of these companies give us the first Android 10 phone, prior to the expected launch of the flagship Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in early October?

Google is bringing a number of new features to Android 10, including a revamped gesture-based navigation system, a system-wide dark mode, new privacy tools and Focus Mode, which will let you temporarily silence apps you don’t want to be disturbed by.

