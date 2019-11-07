WhatsApp gets a very handy new feature with Android 10

Thanks to the latest Android update, you can now cling onto your WhatsApp data even if you have decided to delete the app from your phone.

According to Android Police, the Android 10 update will allow you to save your WhatsApp data even when you’ve deleted the app from your phone.

Previously, when you got rid of the app all of the associated data also disappeared from your phone. But now, after choosing to uninstall it a dialogue box (shown below) will give you the option of keeping the data and therefore picking up where you left off if you ever choose to reinstall the app.

Related: Best Phones

This is just one of the many new software tricks that Android 10 brings to your phone. One of the most anticipated new features is Dark Theme, which gives your phone a black and grey interface that’s easier on the eyes when you’re watching the display at night. There’s also a new full gesture navigation system (rather than Android 9’s half-way house) so that apps can take up the whole screen instead of sharing it with navigation buttons. Focus Mode allows the user to silence certain apps for a selected period of time to let them concentrate on the task at hand.

Related: Best Android Phones

In our review of the Android 10 experience (based on hands-on time with a Google Pixel 3a XL handset), we found the upgrade to be a modest one overall, rather than a revolutionary change. We were actually quite disappointed with the headline-grabbing dark mode, which hasn’t been fully implemented even across Google’s own apps just yet — but on the other hand, we found that Live Transcribe is a particularly useful new feature that allows you to convert speech into written notes on the fly.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…