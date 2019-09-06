Android 10 was released earlier this week, and the source code has hinted at a 90Hz display for the Pixel 4.

In the source code, a device described as P19 – likely shorthand for Pixel 2019 – is referred to as a device with a 90Hz display toggle. The toggle would presumably allow you to switch between 90Hz and a lower refresh rate of 60Hz.

According to XDA Developers, the hint appeared in a now-deleted comment within the code. Another section of the Android 10 source code pointed towards the 90Hz display but it was the accidental code comment tidbit, which seems to confirm the refresh rate boost.

It is worth noting Google has already released a ‘Pixel 2019’ in the form of the Pixel 3a. However, the mid-range device was released without a 90Hz display, so it seems unlikely this code could refer to the Pixel 3a.

The rumours of the Google Pixel 4 having a 90Hz display have been around for some time now – as the industry appears to be moving towards making the higher refresh rate the new norm.

Early in August, a leak revealed details about the new Pixel 4 display and a whole host of other spec gems. Along with the 90Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 4 display will reportedly be 5.7-inches in size.

Away from the screen specs, the Pixel 4 may include a 12-megapixel main camera as well as a new telephoto sensor. A Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM are expected to be present on both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. While the Pixel 4 could come with a 2800mAh battery with the XL model getting a chunky 3700mAh one.

The specifications aren’t the only aspects of the Pixel 4 we’ve seen. Google has been forthcoming with images of the phone following a series of leaks – however, new leaked snaps recently gave us what might be out best look yet at the upcoming device.

