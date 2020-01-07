Android 10 is coming soon to Samsung’s cheaper smartphones

Android 10 will soon make its way towards less premium members of Samsung’s vast range of smartphones, according to a new report.

Now that flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are up to date with the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system, it’s time for some less expensive phones to get their turn.

According to SamMobile, Samsung has begun testing Android 10 on the following mid-rangers, with the full update set to be rolled out by the end of April:

Samsung users will no doubt be looking forward to trying out all of the software goodies that come as part and parcel of Android 10, including Dark Mode, Live Transcribe, and Focus Mode.

The first of these features was highly anticipated by the fans, and gives you the ability to change the colour theme of your smartphone to black and grey tones rather than white, which can be tough on the eyes if you’re browsing late at night.

The second feature, Live Transcribe, was the one we felt was most useful as it gives you the ability to turn speech into text instantaneously, while Focus Mode is also a boost for eager students as it lets you block intrusive apps for a given period of time to avoid distractions.

As well as updating its existing phones, Samsung has been busy compiling interesting plans for upcoming handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S11.

This flagship is sure to sport the Exynos 990 chipset, and the camera could be even more exciting, as it’s rumoured to include a 108-megapixel sensor and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom or more. The new device is set to be unveiled on February 11, so we won’t have to wait much longer to verify these rumours.

