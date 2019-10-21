Android 10 beta for Samsung Galaxy S10 hits UK – here’s how to get it

The Android 10 public beta for the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones has now launched in the UK, according to a report on Monday.

SamMobile says registrations for the Android 10 beta, including the new One UI 2.0, are now open within the Samsung Members app.

Those registered can grab the first beta under the software build G97*FXXU3ZSJD for Galaxy S10e Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus handsets.

According to the report, the software build is the same one German users were granted last week, despite the model number itself being newer.

This represents progress for Brits who were left behind countries like Germany and the United States when the Android Pie betas were rolling out for the Galaxy S9 range.

Samsung has not commented on when Galaxy Note 10 users will bet access to Android 10 an One UI 2, but the same publication has speculated that it may arrive later this week on October 24.

As well as the Android 10 update, Samsung is also preparing up update to remedy a dangerous security flaw with the Galaxy S10 range. One user found a third-party could use the third-party fingerprint sensor in order to unlock the handset, despite it not being registered to the device.

The company said: “This issue involved ultrasonic fingerprint sensors unlocking devices after recognizing 3-dimensional patterns appearing on certain silicone screen protecting cases as users’ fingerprints.

“To prevent any further issues, we advise that Galaxy Note10/10+ and S10/S10+/S10 5G users who use such covers to remove the cover, delete all previous fingerprints and newly register their fingerprints. If you currently use front screen protective covers, to ensure optimum fingerprint scanning, please refrain from using this cover until your device has been updated with a new software patch.

“A software update is planned to be released as early as next week, and once updated, please be sure to scan your fingerprint in its entirety, so that the all portions of your fingerprint, including the center and corners have been fully scanned.”

