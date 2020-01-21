As Android 10 arrives on the G8, is LG finally getting its software right?

LG is rolling out Android 10 to its G8 flagship device. After years of late software updates, has LG finally improved its Over The Air customer service?

Android Authority reports that LG G8 devices in the US have started updating to Android 10, the latest iteration of Google’s mobile operating system.

Other smartphone manufacturers have been doing the same over recent months but for LG the move is especially noteworthy because of the brand’s typically tardy update schedule. Has the South Korean brand finally turned things around?

Last year, the LG G7 had to wait until June 2019 to receive Android Pie, which had launched all the way back in August 2018.

A factor for this delay might have been the particularly heavy user interface for the device, which we criticised at the time, but we’ve long hoped that LG would improve its software support in the months after its handsets are released.

In April 2018 LG announced the Global Software Update Center, and perhaps this arrangement has finally started to pay off with this speedier schedule.

Software aside, LG has some other big plans for the coming months with regards to hardware: the launch of the LG G9.

The launch could be coming up in March or April this year, with the new flagship possibly boasting as many as four cameras along with the new flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset and the X55 modem for 5G connectivity.

With the software worries addressed for now, let’s hope that LG can considerably improve its hardware too in order to regain its place among the top Android phone manufacturers; the LG G8 received just 3 stars out of 5 in our review, with its good audio capabilities, good battery and excellent performance unable to compensate entirely for the bland design, and particularly underwhelming cameras.

