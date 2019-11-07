Android 10 adds Switch Pro Controller support

It’s pricey, but the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a great little accessory that makes playing docked games a lot more pleasurable. And if you have spent over £50 on one at some point in the last two years, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s now a tiny bit more useful.

The gamepad can already be used on Steam, but now it has official support in Android 10, Android Police has spotted. While technically there was nothing stopping you connecting your Switch Pro Controller to Android last week, it would have been a pretty miserable experience, with most buttons simply not working.

If you own a Pro Controller then you almost certainly already own a Nintendo Switch – and bluntly most Android game experiences won’t match those available on your Mario-toting gaming device. Still, there are certain titles that would benefit from the Pro Controller – not just high-end mobile titles like PUBG and Modern Combat, but console ports such as Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and the Sega Forever collection.

More importantly, from Google’s perspective, this is likely one more controller that you’ll be able to use with Stadia when it launches later this month. Although if you’ve already pre-ordered the Premiere Edition, then you’ll already have your own Stadia Controller winging its way to you, alongside the Chromecast Ultra to use it with. Still, if that doesn’t appeal, then it’s nice to have a backup gamepad.

To connect the Pro Controller to your smartphone, you need to disconnect it from the Switch, and then put it into pairing mode using the button next to the USB-C charging port. It should then appear under available Bluetooth devices on your phone, ready to link.

