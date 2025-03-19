:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Analogue’s stunning 4K N64 remake gets a disappointing update

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The Analogue 3D, a modernised take on the classic Nintendo 64 console, is going to arrive a little later than planned.

Analogue – the company behind the Pocket handheld – has announced it’ll be pushing back the launch of the highly anticipated Analogue 3D console to July 2025. The company had been planning to launch the console in Q1 2025.

The $250 (around £209) console has been sold out since preorders began in October 2024 and, well, we’re not sure how much longer we can hold out for this one. Analogue has said that if you did pre-order and want a refund, you can do.

The Analogue 3D is powered by FPGA tech to deliver a true-to-life experience of the original N64 console but with modern enhancements like 4K resolution. It’ll play all of your original N64 game cartridges and work with the accessories too. A Goldeneye night anyone?

It’s a pretty slick-looking machine available in black and white and, while it doesn’t come with a controller, Analogue has partnered with accessory maker 8BitDo to create a new Bluetooth controller that can be paired up. That’s available for preorder at Amazon right now, with a potential release date of June 30, 2025.

The Analogue 3D has four controller ports, an HDMI output, two USB ports and an SD card slot. There’s also built-in Dualband Wi-Fi for firmware updates and the custom Analogue 3D OS includes features like a game library catalog and save states.

analogue 3d n64 console in white

It also replicates the original display modes of the N64 and supports multiplayer gaming too. While we’re yet to see the 3D and test out how well it runs, there could be no better way to experience the N64 library of games.

Analogue won me over with the Pocket, can it strike twice?

I have a lot of fond memories of the N64, even though I only picked one after it had been out for a number of years. When I first saw this news about Analogue redoing it and modernising the iconic console, I was very excited.

Late last year I picked up an Analogue Pocket, the company’s hit GameBoy-like device that plays all the old GB and GBA titles, and I have absolutely loved it. It’s so well built, works as advertised and gets regular updates.

If Analogue can pull the same trick with the 3D I am sold. Delay or no delay.

Max Parker

By Max Parker

Editor

