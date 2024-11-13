An Xbox handheld is years away, but it sounds like it’s happening

Microsoft has confirmed it is working on a future Xbox-branded handheld console, but warners not to expect it any time soon.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Microsoft’s head of gaming Phil Spencer said the “expectation is that we would do something” when quizzed about the possibility of a native portable gaming machine. However, he also stressed that, should this device arrive, it won’t be for a few years yet.

Get Updates Straight to Your Whatsapp Join our Whatsapp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone Join Now

In the meantime, the comments from Spencer are quite enlightening. He says Microsoft’s R&D teams have been told to “develop its vision based on what it learns” from market trends.He added: “Longer term, I love us building devices. And I think our team could do some real innovative work, but we want to be informed by learning and what’s happening now.”

Spencer has previously commended the work of companies like Valve and ASUS and what they have accomplished in the handheld market when asked what he’d like to see from an Xbox handheld.

And indeed, this is not the first time Microsoft has been rumoured to be eyeing an answer to the Nintendo Switch that would enable gamers to access titles from Game Pass Ultimate library over the cloud.

Microsoft is also planning to give gamers access to their own, purchased game libraries over the cloud. A report last month suggested that particular push could begin in this November.

This would be the last barrier to Xbox owners playing their games away from their home consoles.