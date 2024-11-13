Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

An Xbox handheld is years away, but it sounds like it’s happening

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft has confirmed it is working on a future Xbox-branded handheld console, but warners not to expect it any time soon.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Microsoft’s head of gaming Phil Spencer said the “expectation is that we would do something” when quizzed about the possibility of a native portable gaming machine. However, he also stressed that, should this device arrive, it won’t be for a few years yet.

Get Updates Straight to Your Whatsapp

Get Updates Straight to Your Whatsapp

Join our Whatsapp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone

Join Now

In the meantime, the comments from Spencer are quite enlightening. He says Microsoft’s R&D teams have been told to “develop its vision based on what it learns” from market trends.He added: “Longer term, I love us building devices. And I think our team could do some real innovative work, but we want to be informed by learning and what’s happening now.”

Spencer has previously commended the work of companies like Valve and ASUS and what they have accomplished in the handheld market when asked what he’d like to see from an Xbox handheld.

And indeed, this is not the first time Microsoft has been rumoured to be eyeing an answer to the Nintendo Switch that would enable gamers to access titles from Game Pass Ultimate library over the cloud.

Microsoft is also planning to give gamers access to their own, purchased game libraries over the cloud. A report last month suggested that particular push could begin in this November.

This would be the last barrier to Xbox owners playing their games away from their home consoles.

A native model would be nice, but not strictly necessary

The kind of device Microsoft is pitching here already exists. You can use any phone with an Xbox controller or a controller cradle like the excellent options from Backbone. You can access Game Pass via the Xbox app on dedicated handheld devices like the Asus ROG Ally.

This is all a part of Microsoft’s Xbox Anywhere strategy that relies more on Game Pass subscription sales than console hardware purchases. However, for many gamers the experience won’t quite feel legit until the iconic Xbox logo is plastered on a piece of native hardware that’s tailored entirely to the Xbox gaming experience rather than simply being able to handle it.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Bluesky hits new user landmark as The Guardian leads huge X-odus

Bluesky hits new user landmark as The Guardian leads huge X-odus

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Channel 4 app for Apple Vision Pro takes you inside Taskmaster

Channel 4 app for Apple Vision Pro takes you inside Taskmaster

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Apple smart camera rumour sounds like part of something much bigger

Apple smart camera rumour sounds like part of something much bigger

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Gemini Live might be heading for iPhone to battle Siri soon

Gemini Live might be heading for iPhone to battle Siri soon

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Apple explains odd Mac mini design choice and it actually makes sense

Apple explains odd Mac mini design choice and it actually makes sense

Chris Smith 2 days ago
We spoke to Samsung about its new heat pump powered, energy efficient washer dryer

We spoke to Samsung about its new heat pump powered, energy efficient washer dryer

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words