An iPhone with an easily replaceable battery may be edging closer

Chris Smith

Apple is continuing to work on a more easily replaceable battery for iPhone handsets and we may see it with the iPhone 16 later this year.

That’s according to a report from The Information, which says Apple is edging towards a user-replaceable battery to comply with European Union laws.

The law, which is part of a drive towards self-repair and sustainability, requires smartphone makers to comply with accessible tools by 2027.

Today’s report says Apple is “exploring the use of a new technology to make battery replacement a little easier for consumers.”

The report, which references five sources involved in manufacturing, says Apple is considering a “electrically induced adhesive debonding,” process which would use a small jolt of electricity to remove the adhesive strips holding the battery in place.

Currently, the battery removal is achieved with specialist processes and equipment at Apple Store locations and other authorised retailers.

The change would make it easier for iPhone users to achieve, although it would still be necessary to pry open the iPhone casing to reach the battery.

When the EU passed the law last summer it required manufacturers to design “portable batteries in appliances in such a way that consumers can themselves easily remove and replace them.”

It’s unlikely we’ll ever go back to the days of being able to slide off a back panel – something that was never possible with an iPhone in the first place – as that would have all manner of ramifications for the water and dustproofing of the device.

However, we’d all welcome a solution where replacing the battery could be more easily achieved without the dreaded visit to the Apple Store.

By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

