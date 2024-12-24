An iPhone ‘holy grail’ feature is edging closer, but not close enough

Apple is having a hard time realising its goal of creating a bezel-free iPhone handset, according to new reporting.

While the screen-to-body ratio has dropped significantly in recent years, Apple still wants to create an iPhone where the glass reaches the outside edges of the phone’s face.

According to a new report Apple had been targeting the 2026 flagship iPhone range, which would be the iPhone 18 if the naming convention holds, for the display tech breakthrough.

However, The Elec reports that Apple has enlisted teams at Samsung Display and LG Display to create the bezel-free single panel of glass for an OLED screen, but there hasn’t been a breakthrough yet.

“If Apple wanted to release a zero-bezel OLED iPhone in 2026, it would have to have already concluded technical discussions with domestic panel manufacturers, but they are still in discussions,” one source told The Elec.

That iPhone might be similar to the Apple Watch in that it offers curved glass, but unlike the smartwatch would enable the display to go all the way to the edges of the glass.

Apple has seen the bezel-free iPhone display as a holy grail for the range since Jonny Ive’s time in control of the hardware design. Ive, who has now departed the company, reportedly wanted the iPhone to be a “a single slab of glass”.

Thankfully some of Ive’s more counter productive hardware ideas hold less sway – especially on the Mac side of things. However, this one might be an eventuality iPhone fans would enjoy. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look likely any time soon.