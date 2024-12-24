Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

An iPhone ‘holy grail’ feature is edging closer, but not close enough

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is having a hard time realising its goal of creating a bezel-free iPhone handset, according to new reporting.

While the screen-to-body ratio has dropped significantly in recent years, Apple still wants to create an iPhone where the glass reaches the outside edges of the phone’s face.

£599 for the Pixel 9 – that’s £200 off

£599 for the Pixel 9 – that’s £200 off

The Google Pixel 9 is at its lowest price at Amazon. Right now you can get £200 off the latest generation handset.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799
  • Now £599
View Deal

According to a new report Apple had been targeting the 2026 flagship iPhone range, which would be the iPhone 18 if the naming convention holds, for the display tech breakthrough.

However, The Elec reports that Apple has enlisted teams at Samsung Display and LG Display to create the bezel-free single panel of glass for an OLED screen, but there hasn’t been a breakthrough yet.

“If Apple wanted to release a zero-bezel OLED iPhone in 2026, it would have to have already concluded technical discussions with domestic panel manufacturers, but they are still in discussions,” one source told The Elec.

That iPhone might be similar to the Apple Watch in that it offers curved glass, but unlike the smartwatch would enable the display to go all the way to the edges of the glass.

Apple has seen the bezel-free iPhone display as a holy grail for the range since Jonny Ive’s time in control of the hardware design. Ive, who has now departed the company, reportedly wanted the iPhone to be a “a single slab of glass”.

Thankfully some of Ive’s more counter productive hardware ideas hold less sway – especially on the Mac side of things. However, this one might be an eventuality iPhone fans would enjoy. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look likely any time soon.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 3 weeks ago
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Plus: Which iPhone should you choose?

Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Plus: Which iPhone should you choose?

Lewis Painter 4 months ago
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: Read this before you buy

Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: Read this before you buy

Max Parker 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access