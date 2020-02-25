An Apple foldable could be ‘less than a year away’

An Apple foldable could make its debut in the very near future, according to a new report.

William LaCourse, Professor of Glass Science at Alfred University, told Protocol that he expects an Apple foldable device “within the next 12 to 18 months”, with an announcement even sooner.

This was based on a conversation the publication had with Gorilla Glass, who supply Apple with glass for device screens. The company told Protocol it was “actively developing… glass-based products” for foldable devices.

Foldables are very much in vogue at the moment, following the release of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and more recently the Galaxy Z-Flip, the foldable re-imagining of the Motorola Razr has also made waves. At CES we saw a range of tablet and laptop-style foldables which widened the horizons of the genre.

So, what will Apple’s foldable be? LaCourse argued it may be on the larger side, a laptop or tablet style device, rather than a phone. That’s because there have been a lot of well-documented issues surrounding foldable phones and Apple, seemingly, doesn’t want to compromise its reputation for quality.

We’ve seen Folds and Z-Flips look fragile at times, so Apple may want to deliver the company’s foldable debut in a form-factor that is a little more robust. Breaking foldable phones have been the butt of many jokes of late and Apple, with its huge corporate ego, won’t want to fall victim to similar ridicule.

So, while we don’t know quite what to expect yet, or even if there definitely will be a foldable from Apple, this is certainly an early sign that there might be. It fits with current trends and could ultimately see the company have its own say in the new wave of foldable tech.

