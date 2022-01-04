AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the ‘world’s fastest gaming processor’

AMD has unveiled the new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D desktop processor, which is the very first CPU using the new AMD 3D V-Cache technology.

Since it’s still using the ‘Zen 3’ CPU architecture, this is actually a refresh of an existing Ryzen processor rather than an all-new chip.

However, AMD claims it’s been able to see substantial performance gains thanks to the new 3D V-Cache technology, providing 200 times more connection density compared to an on-package 2D chiplet.

In fact, AMD suggests the Ryzen 7 5800X3D sees a 36% performance advantage over the Ryzen 5900X when playing Watch Dogs Legion at 1080p. AMD also reckons you’ll get a 24% performance increase for Far Cry 6, 21% jump for Gears 5 and 9% improvement for Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

AMD is even suggesting the Ryzen 7 5800X3D boasts an even better gaming performance than Intel’s Core i9-12900K desktop chip, which is a very bold statement.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D will feature 8 cores, 16 threads and a 105W TDP – those are the exact same specs as the standard Ryzen 7 5800X processor, emphasising just how impactful that new 3D V-Cache technology is for improving the performance.

It even supports the same AM4 CPU socket, so you won’t need to change your motherboard if you’re planning on upgrading from the Ryzen 7 5800X, or any other 5000-series chip.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor will be available to purchase in Spring 2022, so you’ll only have to wait a few months if you’re planning on buying it for your rig.

And even if you don’t plan on purchasing this new processor, it’s still an exciting addition to AMD’s line-up, as it shows how beneficial the 3D V-Cache technology will be for future chips.

Speaking of which, AMD also teased its next-gen CPU by confirming it will use a 5nm process for its Zen 4 architecture. AMD will also be introducing a new AM5 CPU socket, which will support the likes of DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 to match the capabilities of Intel Alder Lake.

This new Ryzen 7000 series of AMD desktop processors will launch in the second half of the year, so it may well be worth waiting for then if you’re craving a CPU upgrade.