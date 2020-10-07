AMD will announce Ryzen 5000 processors tomorrow, according to leaks

Rumours suggest that AMD’s upcoming Zen 3 desktop processors will be branded as the Ryzen 5000 series rather than joining the existing Ryzen 4000 family.

The rumour originates from leaker Patrick Schur (via VideaCardz) on Twitter, who claims two of the AMD processors set to be revealed tomorrow will be called AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X.

This would mean AMD is essentially jumping from the Ryzen 3000 series to Ryzen 5000 for its flagship processors, skipping the 4000 generation in the process.

Related: AMD Ryzen 4000

AMD did launch Ryzen 4000 processors earlier this year, but they used the existing Zen 2 architecture, and so don’t offer the same performance upgrade as the upcoming Zen 3 chips. These processors are also limited to six SKUs that are only available to buy in pre-built desktops, and so therefore can’t be purchased separately.

Schur suggests AMD has made the decision to rebrand the Zen 3 desktop processors as Ryzen 5000 so they share the same naming scheme as the next-gen laptop chips, which are rumoured to launch in early 2021.

This tactic makes a lot of sense, as both the Ryzen 5000 desktop and laptop processors will use the next-gen Zen 3 architecture. Uniting these chips under one umbrella should make it easier for purchasers to differentiate between the leaps in architecture generations.

Related: Best Gaming CPU

Schur also claims that the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processors will feature 12 and 8 cores respectively. There had been rumours that there will be a new chip with 10 cores too. For comparison, Intel’s next-gen processors (Intel Rocket Lake-S) will supposedly see a maximum of 8 cores which could potentially put team blue at a disadvantage.

Little else is know about the upcoming AMD desktop processors, although we do at least know that the new Zen 3 architecture will use a 7nm process.

AMD will be officially unveiling its next-gen desktop processors tomorrow (8 October) via a livestream that kicks off at 5pm UK time. We’ll be covering all the big announcements, so stick to Trusted Reviews for the latest information.

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…