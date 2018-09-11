AMD unveils 4 new Ryzen CPUs: 2300X, 2500X, 2700E and 2600E

AMD has announced four new low-end Ryzen CPUs which promise high performance for a low power draw and – in theory – lower prices.

First up are two new X-series CPUs, the Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X. These quad-core CPUs feature base clock speeds of 3.5GHz and 3.6GHz respectively, and both can boost up to 4GHz and 4.2GHz, thanks to the Precision Boost 2 and XFR 2 algorithms AMD launched with the 2nd generation Ryzen desktop CPUs.

AMD says that the new Ryzen X-branded CPUs feature a single-enabled CCX (the Core Complex used in AMD’s Zen architecture chips), which in plain English, will apparently allow for better overall performance thanks to faster access to the L3 memory cache.

These are approximately 8-10% faster than the previous generation, the Ryzen 3 1300X and Ryzen 5 1500X, respectively, both of which feature 16MB caches, versus the 8MB caches of these new CPUs.

In theory, if AMD’s really been able to squeeze faster performance while halving the cache size, this suggests that the 2300X and 2500X should be reasonably inexpensive compared to the previous generation, but without prices available, that’s just speculation.

Finally, AMD says that the Ryzen 3 2300X and Ryzen 5 2500X are compatible with socket AM4 motherboards and will also support the warranty-voiding Precision Boost Overdrive feature, if you want to try your hand at pushing beyond 4-4.2GHz.

Alongside this announcement, the Acer Nitro 50 (N50-100-UR11), which is powered by the 2500X, is available to buy now in the U.S. for $899.99 (£620), which gives us an idea of the kinds of devices we might see these processors in.

In addition to the 2300X and 2500X, there was mention of two other CPUs in the media alert, the Ryzen 5 2600E and Ryzen 7 2700E. According to AMD’s current chip nomenclature, an “E” at the end of the CPU name indicates that these are low-power, low-heat processors.

To whit, AMD’s claiming that these have a TDP (thermal design point) of 45W, compared to the 65W of the Ryzen 5 2600 and Ryzen 7 2700, while maintaining similar base and boost clock speeds.

This means that desktop makers will be able to make smaller devices without the need to build in complex cooling systems and may be attractive alternatives to any machines based on the new Athlon and Ryzen Pro CPUs announced by AMD last week.

There’s currently no further information on available on the 2600E and 2700E. At the time of writing, nothing was listed on AMD’s site, so we’ve no idea about the size of the caches, the type of memory used or what motherboards these might fit on.

Here’s the key specs AMD released on the new Ryzen CPUs:

Device Cores Threads Base clock Boost clock TDP L3 Cache Memory Type Ryzen 3 2300X 4 4 3.5GHz 4.0GHz 65W 8MB DDR4 (2933MHz) Ryzen 5 2500X 4 8 3.6GHz 4.2GHz 65W 8MB DDR4 (2933MHz) Ryzen 5 2600E 6 12 3.1GHz 4.0GHz 45W TBC TBC Ryzen 7 2700E 8 16 2.8GHz 4.0GHz 45W TBC TBC

