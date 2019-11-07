AMD has finally lifted the lid on its third generation Threadripper CPU family and boy do they look powerful.

But with so many custom codes and technical specs to keep track of you may justifiably be struggling to know what AMD ThreadRipper 3 is. Here to help we’ve created a definitive guide detailing everything you need to know about ThreadRipper 3.

What is AMD Threadripper 3?

ThreadRipper 3 is the third generation of AMD’s top end enthusiast and prosumer line of desktop CPUs. Like the first and second generation ThreadRippers, they’re designed for power users doing serious computational work, not gaming.

Related: Best gaming CPU 2019

AMD Threadripper 3 spes and features

The Threadripper specs continue AMD’s push to dominate the creative and serious design space, with the company claiming users will see “double digit performance leadership”, on competing desktop CPUs.

The company hasn’t revealed the new Threadripper 3960X and 3970X’s full specs list yet. You can see a breakdown of what we do know in the table below.

CPU Threadripper 3960X Threadripper 3970X Cores 24 32 Threads 48 64 Base clock speed 3.8GHz 3.7GHz Boost clock speed 4.5GHz 4.5GHz Cache 140MB 144MB TDP 280W 280W

The main feature here is that the two new CPUs have high base and boost clock speeds and significantly improved cache than their second generation counterparts.

Both new chips are built on AMD’s latest 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture. They’ve also been moved to be compatible with AMD’s new TRX40 platform and sTRX4 socket. The move was reportedly made to let AMD increase the number of PCIe lanes from four to eight.

An AMD spokesperson said the decision to move to a new platform was also made for “scalability”, but added that the combined performance benefits will make it worthwhile.

“Generational performance increase against last years 2990WX, last year’s flagship, [you’ll see[ the uplift is 40 to 60 %. You get more cache, more performance, it’s just a much better experience […] I don’t care what workload you’re running you’ll see better performance,” the said.

“There is a new socket for this product, it’s not compatible with older CPUs. We did this to increase the number of PCIe express lanes […] There are scalability reasons for doing this long term.”

Related: Best graphics card 2019

AMD Threadripper 3 release date

The Threadripper 3960x and Threadripper 3 3970x will both launch on the 25th of November.

AMD Threadripper 3 price

The Threadripper 3960x will cost $1399 (roughly £1090). Threadripper 3970x will retail for a heftier $1999 (roughly £1560).

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…