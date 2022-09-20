AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 laptop processors announced

AMD has announced its new Ryzen and Athlon 7020 laptop processors, promising increased performance and power-efficiency across the laptop market.

The Athlon is aimed at everyday users, while the new Ryzen is going to be finding its way into gaming and high-end machines. Both of these 6nm chips are built with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, and with speeds of up to 4.3GHz in the case of the Ryzen 5. Each chip supports up to 6MB of total cache, supports speedy LPDDR5 memory, and packs an 8 to 15W TDP.

All variants come with the AMD Radeon 610M Graphics solution, which can support output to four displays simultaneously. This integrated graphics solution boasts RDNA 2 technology, and can handle a bunch of popular competitive games at 60fps and 720p, including League of Legends, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, and DOTA2.

Battery life for the AMD Ryzen 720 and Athlon 7020 is expected to be up to 12 hours on typical systems, with dedicated video and audio playback hardware helping to optimise power usage.

AMD compares the performance Ryzen 3 7320U to the equivalent Intel Core i3-1115G4 that has appeared in a lot of the best laptops in recent times, and unsurprisingly it comes out on top. It’s apparently up to 31% faster on office productivity, 58% faster on multi-tasking, and 80% faster on file compression.

Elsewhere, BGA NVME SSD support means that apps can launch up to 31% faster.

The first systems to run on this new 7020 chips will start appearing in Q4 of 2022, with the Lenovo Ideapad 1, the Acer Aspire 3, and HP’s 17-inch laptop PC the three laptop lines that are name-checked.

AMD’s roadmap also mentions the forthcoming 7030, 7035, 7040, and 7045 series, all of which are said to be coming in 2023.