AMD reveals Radeon RX 6000M Series, its fastest laptop GPUs yet

AMD has announced new RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics cards, which will compete with Nvidia’s RTX series of chips.

Announced at Computex in Taipei, the three new chips are designed for high-powered gaming laptops and promise up to a 120fps ( frames per second) 1440p performance. The likes of ASUS, HP, Lenovo and MSI have already signed on to use these chips, which will likely power some of the best gaming laptops around.

The series will offer up to 1.5x higher performance or 43% lower power usage, depending on your needs, when compared with the previous-gen AMD RDNA architecture. These, naturally, are the fastest and most powerful AMD GPU chips ever made for laptop computers.

The headliner is the RX 6800M GPU, which promises “world-class performance with a powerful blend of ray tracing, compute and traditional effects for true-to life visuals” at 1440p/120pfs.

To give the boost a little more context, compared to a 2019 gaming laptop running the Nvidia RTX 2070 chip, gamers can expect a 1.4x frame rate boost within Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and a 1.7x frame-rate boost for Resident Evil: Village.

Diving a little deeper into the specs, there are 40 compute units and ray accelerators, and 12GB of GDDR6 SDRAM. The game clock maxes out at 2300Mhz @ 145W. The memory interface is 1920-bit, while the infinity cache climbs up to 96MB.

If you opt for the 6700M GPU you can get the same max resolution of 1440p with 100-frames-per-second performance. While there are no official pricing details available, this will be a more affordable option than its more powerful sibling.

If you’re only looking for 1080p gaming, the Radeon RX 6600 promises 100fps gaming. AMD says this chip is designed for lightweight laptops, and so looks to be an ideal option for on-the-go gaming.

AMD’s launch comes as the gaming laptop sector continues to boom. There has been 27% year-on-year growth in the sector. We can expect to see laptops running the Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs from June 2021 onwards.