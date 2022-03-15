AMD reveals price and release date for Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor

AMD has confirmed that the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor will launch on 20 April, with a starting price of $449.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D will become the very first Ryzen chip to feature AMD 3D V-Cache technology, which the company claims to deliver up to 15% more gaming performance than processors without stacked cache technology.

The 3D V-Cache technology enables AMD to stack multiple layers of cache on top of one another, allowing more cache to be stored on a chip. This enables the Ryzen 7 5800X3D to pack a whopping 96MB of L3 cache, whereas the standard Ryzen 7 5800X only has 32MB.

Otherwise, the specs between the two chips are virtually identical – both have 8 cores, 16 threads and the same Zen 3 architecture. While AMD is still expected to launch its next-gen Zen 4 processors later this year, it’s still nevertheless impressive that that company has been able to squeeze even more performance power out of its current crop of chips.

AMD claims that the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the “world’s most advanced desktop gaming processor” and delivers the fastest 1080p gaming performance compared to other processors (such as the Intel Core i9-12900K) for titles such as Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, Gears 5, Final Fantasy XIV, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and CS:GO.

Of course, we’ll need to put these claims to the test, so it’s worth remaining sceptical until we’re able to review this processor.

AMD also revealed that it will be expanding its Ryzen 5000 and and Ryzen 4000 ranges with several new processors. These include the Ryzen 7 5700X, Ryzen 5 5600, Ryzen 5 5500 and Ryzen 5 4600G. All of these new processors will come bundled with a Wraith Stealth cooler, and will be available to buy from 4 April 2022.