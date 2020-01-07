Radeon RX 5600 XT: AMD launches ‘ultimate 1080p graphics card’

AMD officially announced the Radeon RX 5600 XT at CES 2020, labelling it the ‘ultimate 1080p graphics card’.

That’s a mighty big claim with Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti previously the undisputed king for high-end Full HD gaming, but with the specs and performance data provided by AMD, the Radeon RX 5600 XT may well prove a superior alternative.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT uses the same RDNA architecture that all of its Radeon RX 5000 Series graphics cards use. The new graphics card is reportedly capable of 1560MHz boost clock speed, and while this is lower than the 1770MHz figure recorded by Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti, AMD claims the RX 5600 XT still sees superior performance results.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Price $279 $279 Architecture RDNA Turing Boost Clock Speed 1560 MHz 1770 MHz Memory 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6

During the CES 2020 press conference, AMD showed off a couple bar charts detailing the performance advantage the Radeon RX 5600 XT offers over the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card for both AAA and eSports gaming in Full HD.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Division 2 and Gears of War 5 all saw significantly superior results with AMD’s GPU, particularly with the latter of the three which showed an 18fps swing.

It was a similar story with Apex Legends, Fortnite and World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, despite Nvidia previously labelling the GTX 1660 Ti as the best Full HD graphics card option for eSports titles.

Of course, you should only take these results with a pinch of salt since all of this data was collected by AMD. Once we call the graphics card in for review we will be able to see how accurate these figures are.

AMD confirmed the Radeon RX 5600 XT will be available as soon as 21 January for $279, which is the same price the GTX 1660 Ti currently retails for.

AMD also revealed two new mobile graphics cards in the form of the RX Radeon 5600M and RX 5700M, which will start appearing in gaming laptops throughout 2020.

