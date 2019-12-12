The new AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT has been revealed and it looks to take on the likes of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super for the crown of budget Full HD champ.

AMD revealed the new Radeon RX 5500 range back in October as a new lineup aimed at budget-friendly 1080p gaming. With the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT card, that appears to be just what we’ve got – a Fully HD graphics card to allow AMD to take on Nvidia’s GTX 1650 Super.

The real prowess of the AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT will play out in the testing of the product, until then, let’s dive into all the details on the newly released budget-offering.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT price – How much will it cost?

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT is priced at £159.99 for the 4GB version and £179.99 for the 8GB. With this model, it looks like AMD wants to become the graphics card for budget-conscious PC gamers and, as such, it is priced competitively against the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super. The GTX 1650 Super can currently be bought for between £140-£170.

AMD is also bundling a copy of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Edition Master Edition as well as a three-month subscription to Xbox Games Pass when you buy the RX 5500 XT graphics card.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT release date – When will it come out?

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT is out right now (December 12) and is available in models from these graphics card manufacturers: ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT specs – How powerful is it?

The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card and can be bought in 4GB and 8GB versions. The card will offer “smooth fluid” 1080p gaming.

It uses the 7nm RDNA architecture, which ensures the RX 5500 XT delivers up to 1.6 times more performance-per-watt, resulting in 12% performance boost over AMD’s RX 480 GPU while also consuming 30% less power.

The card’s multi-level cache hierarchy should also provide significantly reduced latency and more responsive gaming.

When compared to Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 Super, AMD claims the Radeon RX 5500 XT boasts a superior frames-per-second performance for modern games playing at Full HD, with Gears 5 seeing a 15% boost, Battlefield 5 a 20% improvement and World War Z a whopping 30% advantage.

AMD also stressed the RX 5500 XT is optimised for eSports gaming, as it easily surpasses the 90fps target for the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends, Overwatch and Rainbow Six Siege.

AMD also confirmed it will be launching an 8GB memory version of the RX 5500 XT graphics card along with the standard 4GB model. The former will see an improved frame-rate-performance, with an FPS performance advantage up to 22% for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and 24% for Wolfenstein II.

Both RX 5500 XT cards will also benefit from great AMD features such as Radeon Boost, Radeon Anti-Lag and Radeon Image Sharpening.

For all you specs buffs out there, here’s the full lowdown on the Radeon RX 5500 XT specs:

Architecture Navi Manufacturing Process 7nm Transistor Count 6.4 billion Die Size 158 mm² Compute Units 22 Stream Processors 1408 Game GPU Clock Up to 1717 MHz Boost GPU Clock Up to 1845 MHz Peak SP Performance Up to 5.2 TFLOPS Peak Half Precision Performance Up to 10.4 TFLOPS Peak Texture Fill-Rate Up to 162.4 GT/s ROPs 32 Peak Pixel Fill-Rate Up to 59 GP/s Memory 4GB/8GB GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth 224GB/s Memory Interface 128-bit Board Power 130W

