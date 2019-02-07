The AMD Radeon 7 graphics card is officially on sale in the UK

AMD’s Radeon 7 GPU, the world’s first graphics card built on a seven nanometre (7nm) technology process, has just gone on sale in the UK.

The Radeon 7 − styled as ‘Radeon VII’ − represents a big step up in performance from the previous-gen Radeon Vega 64.

Related: Best graphics card

AMD’s claiming double the memory and 2.1 times the memory bandwidth performance compared to the Radeon Vega 64, a 35% general performance boost in Battlefield 5, and 42% higher performance in Strange Brigade.

Key specs include a base clock speed of 1450MHz, a boost clock speed of up to 1750MHz, 60 compute units and 3840 stream processors – stream processors on AMD GPUs are roughly equivalent to Nvidia’s CUDA cores – which means, on paper, this compares well to the Nvidia RTX 2080, the Founders Edition of which has a base clock of 1515MHz, boost speed of 1800MHz and 2944 CUDA cores.

While AMD isn’t shaking things up with a headline-grabbing feature like ray tracing, what is interesting is the manufacturing process. Simply put, the 7nm node means that more transistors can be fitted onto the processor die, versus, say, a 12nm PC component.

AMD cards of the previous Radeon generation used a 12nm design, and Nvidia’s recent 20 Series GPUs are also 12nm components.

A higher transistor density means (in theory) better performance, or cheaper prices. The Radeon 7 costs $699 in the US, but UK pricing hasn’t yet been announced.

Read more: Best gaming PC

The US price currently converts to roughly £540, which is significantly cheaper than the £749 asking price for a Founders Edition RTX 2080.

To sweeten the deal, AMD is bunging in free copies of the recently released Resident Evil 2 remake, and, as and when they’re available to download, copies of Devil May Cry 5 and The Division 2.

What do you think about the new Radeon 7? Will AMD do to Nvidia with the Radeon 7 what it did to Intel with the Ryzen 7? Let us know how hot (or not) you are for Big Red on Twitter @TrustedReviews.