AMD previews new RDNA 4-based RX 9070 graphics chips with FSR 4

AMD has announced, but only really teased, a series of new graphics chips that aim to boost gaming experiences for PC gamers operating at a competitive mid-range price point.

Based on the brand new RDNA 4 technology, built from the ground up, the new Radeon RX 9070 XT and AMD Radeon RX 9070 will aim to provide strong solutions for gamers looking to balance price and performance.

The chips will seemingly be designed to excel with 4K gaming, with our without AI upscaling, although thanks to the RDNA 4 the new FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) 4 technology will enable some significant enhancements in AI-based frame rates.

While Nvidia went all out with its announcements to debut the flagship 5090 processor, the new AMD models will likely go up against the GeForce RTX counterparts, such as the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti. Moving forward, this naming convention will be pitted against Nvidia’s offerings, making it easier for gamers to identify and compare the competing chips.

Previous rumours had suggested AMD might be looking to match the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with this release, but it appears AMD is targeting a slightly lower chip on the totem pole. For the foreseeable future, at least, the Radeon RX 7900 XT will remain the top dog for AMD graphics chips.

AMD hasn’t revealed all of the details about the Radeon RX 9070, but reports suggest they’ll be available to pre-order later this month to align (and maybe even beat) Nvidia’s new RTX 50 series to market.

AMD didn’t officially reveal the specs for the new chips, but visitors to the booth at CES (which included IGN) were able to quickly benchmark Call of Duty Black Ops 6 running on a Radeon RX 9070. With 4K Extreme mode enabled, this chip was capable of hitting an average of 99fps without upscaling, according to the IGN reporter who remarked the chip was running on early drivers.

Microsoft did confirm the FSR 4 (the rival to Nvidia’s DLSS technology) will be available within Black Ops 6 later this year.

We’ll have to wait for more official specs when we benchmark laptops running the consumer-ready RX 9070 on laptops set to arrive in 2025. However, it’s disappointing not to hear more than a tease about these chips at the big event.