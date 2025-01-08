Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AMD previews new RDNA 4-based RX 9070 graphics chips with FSR 4

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

AMD has announced, but only really teased, a series of new graphics chips that aim to boost gaming experiences for PC gamers operating at a competitive mid-range price point.

Based on the brand new RDNA 4 technology, built from the ground up, the new Radeon RX 9070 XT and AMD Radeon RX 9070 will aim to provide strong solutions for gamers looking to balance price and performance.

The chips will seemingly be designed to excel with 4K gaming, with our without AI upscaling, although thanks to the RDNA 4 the new FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) 4 technology will enable some significant enhancements in AI-based frame rates.

While Nvidia went all out with its announcements to debut the flagship 5090 processor, the new AMD models will likely go up against the GeForce RTX counterparts, such as the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti. Moving forward, this naming convention will be pitted against Nvidia’s offerings, making it easier for gamers to identify and compare the competing chips.

Previous rumours had suggested AMD might be looking to match the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with this release, but it appears AMD is targeting a slightly lower chip on the totem pole. For the foreseeable future, at least, the Radeon RX 7900 XT will remain the top dog for AMD graphics chips.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 range

AMD hasn’t revealed all of the details about the Radeon RX 9070, but reports suggest they’ll be available to pre-order later this month to align (and maybe even beat) Nvidia’s new RTX 50 series to market.

AMD didn’t officially reveal the specs for the new chips, but visitors to the booth at CES (which included IGN) were able to quickly benchmark Call of Duty Black Ops 6 running on a Radeon RX 9070. With 4K Extreme mode enabled, this chip was capable of hitting an average of 99fps without upscaling, according to the IGN reporter who remarked the chip was running on early drivers.

Microsoft did confirm the FSR 4 (the rival to Nvidia’s DLSS technology) will be available within Black Ops 6 later this year.

We’ll have to wait for more official specs when we benchmark laptops running the consumer-ready RX 9070 on laptops set to arrive in 2025. However, it’s disappointing not to hear more than a tease about these chips at the big event.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro vs MacBook Pro: The premium laptops compared

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro vs MacBook Pro: The premium laptops compared

Jessica Gorringe 54 mins ago
Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS vs Steam Deck OLED: The key differences

Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS vs Steam Deck OLED: The key differences

Hannah Davies 58 mins ago
LG’s new Xboom true wireless has lost one of its more interesting features

LG’s new Xboom true wireless has lost one of its more interesting features

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
What is Nvidia DLSS 4? The latest PC gaming tech explained

What is Nvidia DLSS 4? The latest PC gaming tech explained

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Amazfit’s new smartwatch has AI and health tracking tools for under $100

Amazfit’s new smartwatch has AI and health tracking tools for under $100

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Anker’s solar-powered parasol keeps you and your drinks cool in the sun

Anker’s solar-powered parasol keeps you and your drinks cool in the sun

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access