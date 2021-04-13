AMD outs first Ryzen 5000-Series chips with integrated graphics

With GPU shortages showing few signs of letting up in 2021, a powerful desktop series processor with an integrated graphics card seems like a more attractive proposition.

AMD is setting up to the plate with its first Ryzen 5000-G Series Desktop processors to include Radeon graphics. The company says the integrated solution offers smooth 1080p gaming right out of the box.

The company is also providing a path to HD+ or 4K when you’re ready for an upgrade. Of course, you’ll only get that higher-end, bleeding edge performance from the RDNA/Navi based RX 6700 XT standalone GPU.

The new line ups feature the 7mn Zen 3 series processors paired with up to Vega 8 graphics. It won’t pull up any trees, but will provide a fine solution for a wide selection of gamers, especially those who’re immersed in multiplayer games like Fortnite and Overwatch, for instance.

The highest end model is an eight-core Ryzen 7 5700G processor which has a TPD of 65W. The base / boost frequency is 3.8GHz / 4.6GHz, while you can expect a GPU clock speed of 2,000MHz.

The eight-core Ryzen 7 5700GE offers 35W, with speeds of 3.2GHz / 4.6GHz and 2,000MHz GPU speeds. There’s also a pair of Ryzen 3 models and two Ryzen 5 models that make up the six new APUs launched today. You can see the comparison table below.

On the company website, the company says: “Count on a PC that’s fast, efficient, and reliable with the world’s most advanced 7nm processor core technology1at the heart of your system. AMD Ryzen 5000 G-Series Desktop Processors with Radeon Graphics are designed with industry-leading 7nm process “Zen 3” processor technology for faster, efficient processing to get it all done, faster than ever before, while running cool and quiet.”

Will you buy taking AMD up on the integrated graphics chips, or are you prepared to wait it out until your GPU of choice becomes available? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.