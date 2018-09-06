AMD reveals ultra-affordable Athlon desktop CPUs for ‘every day’ PC users

AMD has today announced that it will be expanding its range of processors geared towards typical PC users with the launch of the Athlon 200GE, Athlon 220GE and Athlon 240GE.

The new chips combine x86 Zen 3 core CPUs and Radeon Vega graphics on one integrated circuit, so they’re technically APUs (Accelerated Processing Units) as opposed to bog-standard CPUs.

APUs are not uncommon in PCs and laptops, but seeing as AMD is the only major chipmaker to manufacture both, its perhaps unexpected that its combining its talents here.

All of the new processors appear to be compact packages that promise easy handling of day-to-day computing tasks such as watching YouTube and browsing through Instagram, as well as more demanding high-definition 720p gaming and casual Photoshop work.

The dual-core Athlon 200GE desktop processor will offer a frequency of 3.2GHz, while AMD claims that it will be 169% more responsive than the previous generation and 84% faster for HD gaming when compared to similarly priced rivals.

The Athlon 200GE will also be supported by AMD’s existing Socket AM4 infrastructure, which includes features such as 4K display support, DDR4 memory, NVMe storage and USB 3.1 Gen2 support.

The Athlon 200GE will be available to buy worldwide on September 18 for $55. There’s no UK price just yet, but we expect it to be around £40-£45, based on current exchange rates.

Details are currently thin on the ground regarding the Athlon 220GE and Athlon 240GE, but AMD has confirmed that further information will be released in the final quarter of this year with a release date suggested to be in the same time frame.

Related: Best AMD Ryzen CPUs

Related: Best CPU for gaming

Meanwhile, AMD also unveiled a string of commercial-grade desktop processors including the Athlon PRO 200GE and three new 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen PRO desktop CPUs: the Ryzen 7 PRO 2700X, Ryzen PRO 2700 and Ryzen 5 PRO 2600.

These processors won’t be available to buy individually, but are expected to be integrated in select Dell, HP and Lenovo desktop computers in the future.

Are these new AMD CPUs getting you hot under the collar? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.