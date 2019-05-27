AMD announces Radeon RX5000 Navi GPU series at Computex 2019

As expected, AMD officially announced its new Navi range of GPUs at Computex 2019, the Radeon RX5000 family graphics cards, which go on sale this July.

Based on new RDNA (Radeon DNA) architecture, the new Navi GPUs promise 1.25x performance per clock compared to 1st gen Vega graphics cards, lower latency, a new cache design and a 1.5x boost in performance per Watt, and support for PCIe gen 4.0.

AMD chief executive Dr. Lisa Su said: “When we designed Zen [architecture] in [Ryzen] CPUs we decided it was time for a from-scratch design. That’s exactly what RDNA is. RDNA is a gaming engine, and arch that will power the foundation of gaming for the next decade.”

While we’ll have to wait until the 10th of June for a full list of specs, details, and prices for the RX5000 family, one thing AMD did show off was a PC with the forthcoming RX5000 GPU inside running the Strange Brigade benchmark alongside another with the Nvidia 2070.

While the frame rate counters appeared to show both systems running more or less at level pegging, Scott Herkelman, CVP and general manager for AMD’s Radeon Gaming division claimed that the RX5000 “beats the competition by roughly 10 per cent performance.”

Is this the end of GCN architecture GPUs? Apparently not – AMD chief executive Dr. Lisa Su hinted that we may continue to see GCN-based graphics cards along the line. “We love GCN. It’s been a great architecture for us, and you’re going to continue to see GCN as you’ve seen new versions of Vega.”

When can we expect to buy the first RX5000 graphics cards? The RX5700 series will go on sale at some point in July this year.

As for how much you can be expected to pay for one, the jury’s out for now. A rumour doing the rounds suggested that a new Radeon RX card that could compete with the RTX 2070 could cost $499 (£390). We’ll know for sure during E3 2019 – AMD said that the full details will drop on the 10th of July.