AMD launches impressive budget desktop processors for gamers and creatives

AMD has today unveiled its latest desktop processors: the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen Ryzen 3 3300X.

These new chips join the pre-existing 3rd generation Ryzen desktop processors (with Zen 2 architecture), slotting in at the lower end of the range with attractive price points and impressive specs.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 will cost just $99, featuring 4 cores and 8 threads which is an impressive count for a processor at this price. The new processor also sees a base frequency of 3.6GHZ, boosting up to 3.9GHz when required.

AMD claims the Ryzen 3 3100X offers up to a 20% superiority for gaming performance when compared to the competing Intel’s Intel Core i3-9100. That performance advantage apparently rises to an incredible 75% for “creator performance”, which is believable since the Ryzen has twice the thread count.

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Cores / Threads 4 / 8 4 / 8 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.3 GHz TDP 65 65 Total Cache 18 MB 18 MB

Meanwhile, the new Ryzen 3 3300X flaunts similar specs with 4 cores and 8 threads, but sees base and boost frequencies ramped up to 3.8GHz and 4.3GHz respectively. You don’t have to spend that much more for the performance gain either, coming in with a $120 retail price.

While the two new processors may not be the next-generation Ryzen CPUs that many are expecting to arrive at some point this year, they’re still an exciting addition, seemingly allowing those on a budget to give their gaming or creative rig a substantial performance boost.

Both of the new Ryzen processors are expected to launch on 21 May. However, you’ll have to wait a little longer to get the full potential out of them, as you’ll need one of the upcoming B550 motherboards.

The new B550 chipset will unlock support for PCIe 4.0, which apparently offers twice the bandwidth when compared to use with a B450 motherboard. However, the B550 motherboards won’t be available until 16 June, with various retailers (including Asus, Gigabyte and MSI) set to launch their own models.

