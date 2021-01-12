AMD launches exciting new Ryzen 5000 mobile processors

AMD has confirmed its new Ryzen 5000 mobile processors will be heading to laptops from February 2021.

The next-gen laptop chips are said to offer a “tremendous performance” with AMD suggesting the new Ryzen 7 5800U chip will be 18% more powerful (via PCMark 10 benchmark) than the existing Intel Core i7-1185G7 laptop processor.

AMD also claimed the new Ryzen 5000 mobile processors boast industry leading battery efficiency, allowing laptops to last up to 17.5 hours of general use and up to 21 hours of movie playback. If accurate, these figures are very impressive, with ultrabook battery life often struggling to hit 10 hours in recent years.

We’ll be looking to test such laptops in the coming months, to see how these new mobile processors compare to Intel’s Tiger Lake chips so keep your eyes on Trusted Reviews for future updates.

AMD also showed off its new Ryzen 5000 HX series of mobile processors, which are built specifically for gaming laptops. The most powerful chip of this range will be called the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, featuring 8 cores, 16 threads and will be able to reach 4.6GHz boosted frequency speeds.

This gaming notebook chip is said to offer a 35% performance advantage over the Intel Core i9-10980HK, although Intel is yet to launch its 11th Generation of H-Series mobile processors so such comparisons are slightly unfair.

AMD gave us a glimpse of the processor running Horizon Zero Dawn in Full HD at over 100 frames per second. Without knowing what GPU the laptop was using, this demonstration wasn’t hugely informative, but it at least shows this processor is capable of handling high-end gaming workloads.

AMD also announced that mobile RDNA 2 GPUs will be heading to laptops in the first half of 2021, but didn’t share any specs or performance metrics. Plenty of laptops with RDNA 2 GPUs appear to be in the works though, including models from Asus and HP.