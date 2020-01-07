AMD blunder leads to Xbox Series X backtrack

During the AMD CES 2020 press conference, the company seemed to reveal the rear of the Xbox Series X. AMD has now admitted the image didn’t come from Microsoft and it’s inaccurate.

CES 2020 is known for having some rather strange hidden gems and they usually take the cake for weirdness at the annual event however AMD has made a rather unusual blunder.

The press conference included the above graphic – showing off that AMD would be the company of choice for both the CPU and GPU of the Xbox Series X. However, AMD chose to show the back of the console – something we are yet to see – and it appears to be based on a fake render.

AMD admitted to The Verge that the images aren’t legitimate. “The Xbox Series X imagery used during the AMD CES press conference was not sourced from Microsoft and does not accurately represent the design or features of the upcoming console. They were taken from TurboSquid.com.”

For the short time when we didn’t know the images were false, AMD had revealed the Xbox Series X would include two USB-C ports and two HDMI ports on the rear of the device. We’ll have to wait and see what the ports actually are.

What we do know is that the Xbox Series X will be powered by a custom AMD CPU based on the company’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture.

CES 2020 isn’t known for being littered with console-related news but today seems to be a bit of an exception. The logo for the Xbox Series X rival – the PS5 – was revealed earlier at the Sony press conference.

The design is pretty much as expected but keen observers noticed that the image appears to look like “SSD” when viewed upside down – a happy accident rather than a deliberate design choice, we think.

