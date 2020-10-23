AMD Big Navi could be more powerful than Nvidia’s RTX 3080

New benchmark leaks, from two separate sources, have suggested the RX 6800XT of the upcoming AMD Big Navi (RX 6000) generation will be even more powerful than Nvidia’s RTX 3080 graphics card.

The Twitter account of CapFrameX, a self-claimed frame times capture and analysis tool, posted the below benchmark figures which seemingly indicate the RX 6800XT is more powerful than the Nvidia RTX 3080. This isn’t exactly a reliable source, but Igor Wallossek (from the renowned IgorsLab) has made a similar claim.

Igor has posted a number of ‘leaked’ benchmark data that shows the AMD RX 6800XT surpassing the Nvidia RTX 3080 in both the FireStrike Extreme 4K and Time Spy Extreme 4K performance tests, indicating that AMD’s Big Navi GPU will have the edge for Ultra HD gaming.

The RX 6800XT apparently saw an estimated score of 13,066, while the RTX 3080 seemingly only mustered a score of 10,688, resulting in a 22% performance advantage for AMD.

Port Royal 4K (Ray Tracing) was the only benchmark test that the RTX 3080 saw a superior result, which indicates that Nvidia Ampere still holds a significant advantage when ray tracing is activated. The RX 6800XT did narrowly beat the RTX 2080 Ti in this test however, showing its ray tracing performance is still nothing to sniff at.

Igor claims these benchmark figures of the AMD RX 6800XT are “said to be based on a benchmark run by a board partner who manufactures both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards.” However, even Igor himself has advised caution with these supposedly leaked benchmarks, so take everything with a pinch of salt for now.

But if these leaks are accurate, the AMD RX 6800XT could be a serious competitor for Nvidia’s Ampere range. We’re still admittedly yet to hear of the price points for AMD’s next-gen graphics cards however, with AMD set to unveil Big Navi to the world on the 28 October. Keep an eye on our AMD Big Navi (RX 6000) hub for all the latest details on the upcoming graphics cards.

