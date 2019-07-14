Amazon’s torpedoed the Fire Kids Edition tablets’ prices: but the deals won’t last long

Amazon’s slashed the price of its Fire 7 Kids Edition, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition and Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets, making them an absolute steal for parents on the hunt for a cracking deal this Prime Day.

The sales frenzy means you can grab the 7-inch tablet, which has a lower resolution screen than the other two, for a modest £59.99. This marks a £40 saving on its regular price. The 8-inch has had £45 chopped off its RRP, letting you pick it up for £84.99. The largest 10-inch Fire Kids Edition tablet has had a hefty £65 discount, letting you grab it for £134.99.

The three tablets are an ideal option for any parent looking to pick up a summer treat for their children. Amazon Kids Edition tablets are great little devices that come with a number of bespoke design and software features for children. These include ruggedised case designs and curated app and video libraries with all manner of great and safe content for your little ones.

If they’re a bit older we’d recommend going for one of the HD Fire tablets as these are a little more powerful and the extra resolution makes watching TV a much more pleasant experience. For younger children the 7 is still more than good enough and you certainly won’t hear any complaints from your kid about it.

The Fire Kids Edition tablets discounts are three of many cracking sales currently running. We’re expecting yet more great discounts to appear over the next couple of days covering everything from TVs to camera lenses. Make sure to regularly check our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub page for our expert picks of the best deals.

