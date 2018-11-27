We might have gotten past Black Friday, but the deals are still rolling in. Today, Amazon is offering a healthy discount on a tasty looking bread machine. And let’s be honest – who doesn’t love the smell of freshly baked bread in the morning?

Currently one of Amazon’s ‘Deals of the Day’, the Tower T11001 Digital Bread Maker has seen its price sliced by 38%. That means you’ll be saving £30 off the £79.99 RRP.

Now for just £49.99 you can ditch the supermarket slices and instead treat yourself to freshly baked bread. Can’t say fairer than that.

This particular bread maker boasts 13 different bread settings, including a super handy one that’ll let you bake gluten-free loaves. With this machine everyone can enjoy bread.

There’s a programmable timer too and a ‘keep warm’ function that’ll ensure you’ll always get home to warm bread. They’ve really thought of everything here.

The current price offered by Amazon is also the lowest we’ve ever seen this particular item drop to, as you can see by the below graph charting its price since it was originally put on sale.

We haven’t reviewed this model ourselves, however it receives a strong 4/5 overall review on Amazon. One 5/5 reviewer said: “Have had this couple weeks now and after a shaky start, didn’t add enough water, I am now knocking out loaves of very very tasty bread as though I am an expert.”

Another 5/5 reviewer also praised the product: “We have been using this bread maker for a couple months now, and have baked probably 10-12 various styles of loafs in it so far. Overall, it is such a good machine. Very very pleased with the purchase.”

