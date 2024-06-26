Amazon’s practically giving away the OnePlus 9 Pro at this price

If you’re seeking a capable Android phone for a rock bottom price then we sure do have a deal for you today.

Amazon is selling the highly-rated OnePlus 9 Pro for just £179. When we originally reviewed this phone in 2021, the price was £829, so that’s a precipitous drop even for a three year-old handset.

OnePlus 9 Pro is a steal at £179 The 2021 OnePlus 9 Pro has been trimmed to a record low proce of £179. Get it while you can. Amazon

Was £829

Now £129 View Deal

Earlier this week, we brought news of a deal where this phone cost a still brilliant £229, but there’s been a further 50 quid reduction.

This version of the OnePlus 9 comes with 8GB of RAM, and 120GB of storage, but is headlined by the 6.7-inch screen with 1440p resolution. The LPTO display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

There are four rear cameras on the back of the device and you’ll be able to benefit from 65W warp charging. It can also charge at 5OW wirelessly with a compatible charger.

OnePlus reckons you’ll get a days worth of power in just 15 minutes from Warp Charge, keeping that 4600mAh battery replenished.

It runs on the older Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the UI is still one of the more useful and attractive that have been plastered over Google’s Android.

Our OnePlus 9 Pro reviewer said this was a great phone for those looking to charge quickly and access a great screen for video and gaming.

The verdict in 2021 was “The OnePlus 9 Pro really is a great phone; it’s comfortably one of the best Android phones around. The screen is impressive, performance is snappy and the camera is surprisingly capable – even if a slow camera app can make the experience a little frustrating at times.”