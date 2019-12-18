Amazon outs Mickey Mouse version of its Echo Wall Clock

Amazon has revealed a Mickey Mouse version of its Echo Wall Clock, which allows users to easily set timers, as well as performing its traditional time-telling remit.

Until now Amazon has only offered a traditional design for the Echo Wall Clock, which requires a paired Amazon Echo device in order to accept timer requests, which are then visually represented by LEDs within the minute indicators.

The idea is to set multiple timers for items you may have in the oven and view progress without having to continually check in with Alexa to see how long is left. It’s very much an item of convenience, but if you’re buying a wall clock for your kitchen anyway, having the visual timers is a nice option.

So, you can say “set a pasta timer for 12 minutes,” and “set a laundry for 40 minutes” and they’ll both be represented within the clock face.

As we mentioned, you’ll need an Echo to pair it with and compatible devices include the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Show 5, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, Echo Input, Echo Studio, or Echo Flex.

The device syncs time with the Echo device of your choosing and will automatically adjust when they clocks move forward or back with the spring and autumn seasons. Other than the officially licensed presence of Disney’s iconic rodent, it appears there’s nothing new about the Mickey Mouse Echo Wall Clock.

The Wall Clock takes four AA batteries, which are included, and costs $49.99. That’s mightily expensive for the an item that’ll probably cost you about a tenner if you don’t want the smart features.

Our reviewer wrote: “The Amazon Echo Wall Clock is just about the most simplistic smart home add-on that you can buy. Pairing to an Amazon Echo smart speaker, the clock sets its time automatically and shows you the progress of any timers that you set. If you use timers a lot, this is an invaluable aid; if you don’t, then you’ve got a fairly expensive clock with wasted features.”

