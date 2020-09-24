Amazon’s new Low Power Mode for Echo actually sounds pretty useless

Amazon just announced a new Low Power Mode for its next-generation of Echo products, which is designed to ensure less electricity is consumed when the device is inactive. However, it seems there’s only a few scenarios were it will actually be useful.

Amazon has listed a host of exemptions for the Low Power Mode that covers plenty of really common use cases. For instance, it won’t work if you have Spotify linked to an account, or have smart home devices connected to the product.

Below is a list of the “certain situations” where Amazon says Low Power Mode is unavailable. Are there any Echo users out there who don’t use their device for at least one of these purposes?

If Spotify is linked to your account.

If there is an active notification, indicated by a yellow light. (Does not apply to Echo Show 10).

If your device is connected to an external speaker using the headphone jack (auxiliary output).

If you have multiple Echo devices, and the devices are only in the models listed above.

If your device is directly connected to a Smart Home device or Alexa Gadget through ZigBee, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

The Low Power Mode setting, which is enabled automatically after a period of inactivity and ends when you use the wake word, is only available on the Echo Dot (4th gen), Echo Dot With Clock (4th gen), Echo (4th gen) and Echo Show 10.

The company is also planning to roll out a new energy dashboard within the Echo app that shows the power consumption of compatible smart home devices. It’s all part of Amazon’s Climate Pledge, which includes all of the devices announced today being built with 100% post-consumer recycled fabric, 100% recycled die-cast aluminum, and post-consumer recycled plastic.

The company also says: “All wood fiber-based materials used in Echo device packaging are made entirely from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.”

