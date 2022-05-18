 large image

Amazon’s new Fire 7 tablets finally get USB-C, but there’s a price hike

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Writer

Amazon has just unveiled the latest generation of its Fire 7 tablet range, and there’s finally a USB-C port onboard.

The newest iteration of the Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets have just been announced, with Amazon claiming that these versions will boast “more speed, performance, and battery life” than their predecessors, along with the introduction of USB-C to replace those outdated Micro-USB ports. However these claims of improvement come at a cost, with the prices for each of having been raised by £10 in the UK.

Here’s all you need to know about the two 7-inch screen devices, which are both currently available to buy directly from Amazon.

Amazon Fire 7

The new Fire 7 tablet sees improvements across the board, with a 30% faster 2.0GHz quad-core processor and double the RAM of its predecessor, at 2GB. The battery life is 40% greater, and you can recharge it with standard 5W charging via USB-C.

The front-facing and rear cameras both offer a 2-megapixel resolution, and support 720p HD video recording. You’ll also be able to use this device to access Amazon’s voice-activated smart assistant, Alexa, which you can ask to perform a variety of tasks, including playing videos and music, opening the array of apps that are available on the Fire OS interface, or checking the weather.

Amazon claims that this generation of Fire tablet feature 35% post-consumer recycled plastics, and 95% of its packaging is made from wood fibre-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources. It’s available in colours of black, denim, and rose, and there are two available storage options (16GB or 32GB).

Starting price: £59.99

Availability: Order from today; shipping will begin on June 29

Amazon Fire 7 Kids

The Kids version of the above tablet, which comes with a redesigned “kid-proof case”, boasts some additional goodies designed to appeal to youngsters aged 3-7, and their parents or carers. Covered by a “two-year worry-free guarantee”, you’ll also get a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, which offers fun and educational content from the likes National Geographic and KeyStageFun, that is age-appropriate. This subscription can be renewed at standard rates atfer the year is up, and in the meantime you can make use of it across any compatible device (including other Fire tablets, Fre TV, Kindle, Echo, iOS, Chromebook, or Android devices).

The Amazon Parent Dashboard lets parents and guardians manage their children’s screen time, and set educational goals, and filters, and time limits, for weekdays and weekends. Kids can even use the tablet as a calling device with pre-approved contacts such as friends or long-distance family members.

The case is available n blue, red, and purple, and for the first time you can choose between 16GB or 32GB sotrage options.

Starting price: £109.99

Availability: Order from today; shipping will begin on June 29

