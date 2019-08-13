Feel the beat with this excellent saving, bagging you an Echo Dot and vinyl of your choice for £44.99.

Buy: Echo Dot and Vinyl Bundle for £44.99

With over 50 combinations to choose from, old meets new in the way you listen to music with the option to buy yourself an Echo Dot at £5 less than its original price point (from £49.99), with a vinyl record thrown in free.

For true music devotees Amazon’s latest bundle offer might either be ingenious or a slap in the face to the authentic art of listening to your favourite record. Either way, including an excellent, affordable smart speaker and a choice of vinyls (that definitely don’t come cheap), get a great discount when making the most of this creative offer.

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s most affordable smart speaker, equipped with all the intelligence of the ever-helpful Alexa. Now in its third evolution, the Echo Dot comes with a sleek knitted charcoal fabric interior. As Amazon’s smallest speaker, it sits at 1.6-inches and holds a 3.5mm stereo, making it the perfect gadget to easily slip into your home.

But what does it do? For those who don’t know, the Echo Dot can do just about anything, all with one voice command. Ask Alexa to put on a track, set a reminder or tell you the weather forecast.

Alexa can also be used as the hub for any of your smart home devices, including Philips Hue light bulbs and Nest thermostats. Control turning on and off lights and you can even do it remotely with the Alexa smartphone app, ensuring the house is warm when you step through the door.

A great addition to the family, Alexa is also constantly learning new skills, meaning you can play games with her like True or False, all available in the Skills Store.

A nifty little speaker, you’re already making a great purchase, even without the bonus of a free vinyl. That said, with well over 50 combinations, you can zero in on your music preferences to find the record you’d want to add to your collection. From charting Pop records to the other end of the spectrum of Metal, pick up your Echo Dot and sit back and listen to the likes of Florence and the Machine, Metallica, The 1975, Eminem and many more, all for £44.99.

