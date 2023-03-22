 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s homemade Fire TV sets arrive in the UK

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon has launched its Fire TV Omni QLED Series of televisions in the UK for the first time, following the launch in the United States last year.

The Amazon-built Omni QLED, which include 4K Ultra HD visuals with HDR 10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and HFG, will be available in foursizes from 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch display sizes. Prices start at a rather reasonable £549 and you can save a few quid more out of the gates.

NordVPN offer – £2.56

NordVPN offer – £2.56

NordVPN  is now offering up to 66% off  with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout

  • NordVPN
  • CODE: TrustedReviews
  • from £2.56/mo
Buy now

Fire TV users will be recognise the smart interface and the Alexa connectivity, while the new Omni sets also feature customisable Alexa widgets that offer access to smart home devices, entertainment recommendations and more.

There’s also Amazon’s Ambient Experience which shows artwork when you’re not watching telly, although we can’t really recommend doing that given the price of electricity at the moment.

Users will be able to set Alexa Routines, while accessing the vast range of voice-powered skills. Privacy settings will also enable you to disconnect the far-field microphone manually.

As well as the Omni series, Amazon is also launching cheaper models as well with the 4-Series and 2-Series models, which start at £429 and £249 respectively. The 4-Series (below) and 2-Series models will join the Omni 65-inch model on sale on April 12. The rest of the Omni series arrives on June 1.

The 65-inch model is £300 off during the promotional period, while there’s 30% off the other models. Our suspicion is that Amazon will sell a truck load of these given the reasonable price tag and users’ familiarity with the Fire TV devices.

Amazon Fire TV 4 Series (5)

“With over 200 million Fire TV streaming players and smart TVs sold globally, Amazon’s relentless focus on making TVs a better, more intuitive experience for customers is resonating around the world,” said Emma Gilmartin, Director of Fire TV Europe.

“Televisions are the fastest growing segment of the Fire TV business and we’re excited to bring a full line-up of Amazon-built TVs with easy content discovery, integrated smart home controls, and Alexa voice control to the UK.”

You might like…

Best TV 2023: The best affordable and premium sets

Best TV 2023: The best affordable and premium sets

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Best Fire TV 2023: The best of Amazon’s streaming devices

Best Fire TV 2023: The best of Amazon’s streaming devices

Thomas Deehan 2 months ago
Best Gaming TV 2023: The best TVs for gaming

Best Gaming TV 2023: The best TVs for gaming

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.