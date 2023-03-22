Amazon’s homemade Fire TV sets arrive in the UK

Amazon has launched its Fire TV Omni QLED Series of televisions in the UK for the first time, following the launch in the United States last year.

The Amazon-built Omni QLED, which include 4K Ultra HD visuals with HDR 10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and HFG, will be available in foursizes from 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch display sizes. Prices start at a rather reasonable £549 and you can save a few quid more out of the gates.

NordVPN offer – £2.56 NordVPN is now offering up to 66% off with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout NordVPN

CODE: TrustedReviews

from £2.56/mo Buy now

Fire TV users will be recognise the smart interface and the Alexa connectivity, while the new Omni sets also feature customisable Alexa widgets that offer access to smart home devices, entertainment recommendations and more.

There’s also Amazon’s Ambient Experience which shows artwork when you’re not watching telly, although we can’t really recommend doing that given the price of electricity at the moment.

Users will be able to set Alexa Routines, while accessing the vast range of voice-powered skills. Privacy settings will also enable you to disconnect the far-field microphone manually.

As well as the Omni series, Amazon is also launching cheaper models as well with the 4-Series and 2-Series models, which start at £429 and £249 respectively. The 4-Series (below) and 2-Series models will join the Omni 65-inch model on sale on April 12. The rest of the Omni series arrives on June 1.

The 65-inch model is £300 off during the promotional period, while there’s 30% off the other models. Our suspicion is that Amazon will sell a truck load of these given the reasonable price tag and users’ familiarity with the Fire TV devices.

“With over 200 million Fire TV streaming players and smart TVs sold globally, Amazon’s relentless focus on making TVs a better, more intuitive experience for customers is resonating around the world,” said Emma Gilmartin, Director of Fire TV Europe.



“Televisions are the fastest growing segment of the Fire TV business and we’re excited to bring a full line-up of Amazon-built TVs with easy content discovery, integrated smart home controls, and Alexa voice control to the UK.”