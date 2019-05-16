Amazon has just announced the latest version of its affordable Fire 7 tablet and it brings a few key upgrades to the party.

Before we get onto specs or features, it’s important to note this is a super-cheap tablet. At £49.99 it severely undercuts just about everything else out there.

The biggest update this year is a feature that has become commonplace among Fire tablets: hands-free Alexa. You can ask Amazon’s handy voice assistant to play music, set timers or control lights and unlike previous Fire 7’s you don’t need to hit a button to initiate this.

There’s a faster processor inside the Fire 7 this time too. While it doesn’t give specifics, Amazon states it’s a 1.3Ghz processor. It has also doubled the base storage from 8 to 16GB. Pay a bit more and you can double that again to 32GB. There’s a microSD slot too which can handles cards up to 512GB.

Amazon’s Fire tablets have great integration with the brand’s Prime Video service, along with Kindle books and Audible audiobooks. If you’re deep in the Amazon ecosystem then you’ll find all that content front and centre when you boot up the device.

Other features include a 7-inch IPS display, a durable body and a camera on both the front and back. It’s all basic stuff but for the price it’s hard to complain.

A nice touch is a trio of new colours, which replace the slightly luridly bright hues from before. There’s Twilight Blue, Plum and Sage. Oh, there’s a standard black option too.

If you’re keen on the new Fire 7 you can pre-order it today from Amazon.co.uk, with devices beginning to ship on June 6. There’s a selection of cases available too with a price of £24.99. Once it goes on sale you’ll be able to pick it up from stores like Tesco and John Lewis & Partners.