Amazon’s epic Echo Show 8 price dive is back

Amazon US is still running the Prime Big Deal Days event, with mega savings to be had on some of the company’s top tech – including this Alexa-enabled Echo Show 8 smart display.

Right now you can get a Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) for just $84.99, which is 43% down on the $149.99 asking price. That’s a $65 saving in total, which we last saw during the summer time on Prime Day. You can choose from charcoal or white colour options.

Better still you can save an extra 5% if you buy this along with another select item from this list. If you have an older-generation Echo Show device you can trade that in for an extra $20 back.

$65 off the Echo Show 8 (2023) Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is back down to the summer time low of $84.99 from the $149.99 RRP Amazon

Save $65

Now just $84.99 View Deal

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access these savings, as well as the delivery at no extra cost. Given the demand, you won’t get it until next Tuesday (October 15) but it’s not too much of a downer given the savings on offer.

This smart display is great for accessing pertinent information, either via the Alexa voice assistant or the smart display showing weather, calendar appointments, news and more.

However, with the built-in speaker and 8-inch display, it’s also a brilliant media device for the kitchen or the office desk, for example.

You can stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others while also enjoying video from Netflix, Prime Video and more.

Our reviewer gave the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023) a four-star score, a little under a year ago, and complimented the faster processor, improved audio, and the addition of Matter support compared to the 2nd gen.

He said you should buy if: “You want more smart home control and better audio. Improved audio makes this a better music player, while the addition of Thread makes this a great Matter hub.”

He added: “With significantly improved performance and impressive audio quality, the Show 8 also serves as a strong candidate for a primary speaker in specific settings.”

