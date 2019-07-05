Amazon’s just Dropped its First Major Early Prime Day Deal

Just over a week away, the Prime Day deals are beginning to roll in and the nifty Echo Dot is now half price at £24.99.

Who isn’t a fan of a reduced Echo Dot — or any of Amazon’s range of devices, for that matter? Now down from its original price point of £49.99, pick up for 50% less at a delightful £24.99.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric

Affordable but smart, the Echo Dot is favoured for its compact, neat design that easily assimilates into the home and lends an extra helping hand with its built-in AI assistant, better known as Alexa.

Built with a 1.6-inch speaker, the textured material casing of the third generation Echo Dot makes it a far more appealing addition to the home than its largely plastic predecessor, making it a truly smart piece of kit in every respect. It also comes with a 3.5mm output so you can expand and build your sound, especially useful if the Echo Dot is your first and only Alexa powered speaker.

Still, the Echo Dot boasts a decent sound for its 43mm x 99mm x 99mm size, “dramatically improving” on its predecessor as a decent option for “the odd bit of music or radio”.

But what can the Echo Dot actually do? Everything you’d expect Alexa to do. From requesting she play your favourite tracks, to setting reminders and finding out the weather forecast.

Alexa is also constantly learning new skills. Much like apps, you can install a number of fantastic skills both to boost your efficiency and equally to entertain. Play games like True or False or take quizzes. She can even find the perfect sounds for you to fall asleep to, make animal noises or have a legitimate conversation with Pikachu (which we’re kind of hoping means a direct line to Ryan Reynolds…).

The Echo Dot is the gift that keeps on giving, acting as a great addition to your smart home set-up, or the perfect way to get kick started. Now down to just £24.99, snap it up for this bargain of a price and stay tuned for more Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals.

