Following the retailer’s End of Summer Sale, Amazon has resurrected the sweet £29.99 deal on the brilliant Fire TV Stick (and its 4K version).

As with any sale from the gigantic retailer, Amazon’s own-brand products have seen a significant price drop over the last few weeks, but while the Amazon Echos and Fire Tablets have gone back to their RRP, the Fire TV Stick is still available with a slick 25% off – but there’s no saying until when.

If you missed your chance to pick one up during the sale (sunbathing is a legitimate excuse), then now’s the best time to snag a Fire TV Stick at a discount. After all, the streaming stick might not see a price drop this significant until Black Friday in November.

For anyone heading off to uni for the first time this month, this deal will be particularly appealing as the Fire TV Stick is a great shout for streaming Netflix, Prime Video and more to a larger TV. It saves you from having to fork out for an expensive smart TV, all while getting you straight to those binge-watching marathons you’ve got planned.

During our review for the Fire TV Stick, we dished out a highly respectable 9/10 rating. We really enjoyed the Alexa-powered voice remote that comes with the device: “The results are fast and for the most part accurate. You can search by actor, genre or film name, and during my tests, Alexa hasn’t misunderstood a single command that I’ve put to her.”

Being able to access the ever-growing library of Prime Video with just the sound of your voice is pretty much a dream come true – especially when you can’t be bothered to wade through hours of meaningless scrolling before getting to something you actually want to watch.

At such a low price, it’s hard to ignore this cracking Fire TV Stick deal from Amazon. Just don’t wait too long to pick yours up as there’s no telling when the offer might end.

