Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s AI revamp for Alexa might cost a tenner a month

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

For months we’ve been hearing a revamped version of Amazon Alexa could carry a subscription fee and one report claims to have insight into how much the service may command.

Described rather unkindly as a “decade-old money-losing” service in its current form, Amazon is said to be considering a so-called “Remarkable” upgrade using generative AI.

Sky Stream with Netflix bundle for £22 a month

Sky Stream with Netflix bundle for £22 a month

Sky has a deal fit for the seven kingdoms with a Sky Stream box, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £22 a month.

  • Sky
  • Was £28
  • Now £22
View Deal

However the new tier will not be free, according to multiple reports. Now Reuters sources say Amazon has considered charging $5 or $10 for a “more intelligent and capable Alexa” promised by CEO Andy Jassy.

This would give subscribers the ability to ask Alexa to accomplish more from a single prompt. For example, it could ask the assistant to write an email, send said email, and order an Uber eats delivery, according to the sources referenced in the report.

Amazon provided a statement to Reuters saying: “We have already integrated generative Al into different components of Alexa, and are working hard on implementation at scale-in the over half a billion ambient, Alexa-enabled devices already in homes around the world-to enable even more proactive, personal, and trusted assistance for our customers.”

The report alleges there’ll be no tie in with Amazon Prime membership that would give users access to the revamped AI Alexa, meaning there’d be no freebies for Prime members.

The report comes at a pivotal time with Apple integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT within Siri, amid its own flailing efforts to revamp the Siri personal assistant to befit the generative AI age.

Reuters report doesn’t mention a release date for Amazon’s so-called “desperate attempt” to revitalise the former market leader as that too is still up for discussion, the sources say.

You might like…

Apple: iPhone 15 Pro need for Apple Intelligence not ‘scheme to sell new iPhones’

Apple: iPhone 15 Pro need for Apple Intelligence not ‘scheme to sell new iPhones’

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Apple Intelligence vs Google Gemini: How do the AI models compare?

Apple Intelligence vs Google Gemini: How do the AI models compare?

Jessica Gorringe 1 week ago
What is Apple Intelligence? Apple’s new GenAI features explained

What is Apple Intelligence? Apple’s new GenAI features explained

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words