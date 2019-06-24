The day the internet broke: here’s why your favourite sites aren’t working right today

Wondering why the internet was a little less functional today? Both Amazon Web Services and Cloudflare experienced big problems today, leading to interference and outages for some of the biggest sites on the internet.

No one is entirely certain what caused the issue, although both Cloudflare and AWS are pointing to an unknown third party, with Cloudflare mentioning a “possible route leak” through a third party network provider, while Amazon suggested an “external network issue” was to blame. Both of these are “This isn’t our problem, chief” translated into professional-ese.

So what has been affected? Chunks of Gmail were playing up, in addition to gaming community app Discord had intermittent service, and anime streaming platform Crunchyroll was down for a spell. Add to that reports of a complete lack of access for smart-home and security provider Nest, and even Alexa devices getting surly and refusing to respond across a large chunk of North America.

The outage was pretty severe, and affected users across a range of different websites.

Things are mostly cleared up now, with the time between 12pm BST and 2pm being the worst for regular people trying to use the internet. You might experience some wobbliness (it’s a word, honest) when trying to use some of your favourite services today, as some kinks are worked out.

The best response to the whole thing was from Discord, who suggested that the millions of users experiencing issues hang tight and pet their cats, which is pretty good advice for today’s internet outage, but also for life in general. Unfortunately, the sheer number of sites that use Google’s cloud computing services, AWS or Cloudflare mean that when there’s an outage that hits one of the big providers, the whole internet crumples like a sheet of wet toilet tissue.

We escaped major problems this time, with a relatively short two hour outage that seems to have been localised to North America, meaning many of the largest sites were unaffected. Still, millions of people were inconvenienced.

Team Trusted are looking at the possibility of getting a cat, at least.

